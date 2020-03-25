CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC LESSON #1: Always Keep The Fridge Full Of Cold Beer

One of the most important lessons I’ve learned in the past two weeks is that you have to keep the fridge stocked full of beer.

As you all know, I’ve been isolated from society for the past two weeks. Given my weakened lungs, I’m a prime candidate for major issues if I catch coronavirus. Due to that fact, isolation is my new normal.

With my new normal comes a lot of valuable lessons and learning experiences, but none are more important than making sure the fridge is full of cold brews. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For this if you wonder if I still have access to beer, I can promise you don’t have to worry. I’m all stocked up and ready to go. pic.twitter.com/3BqNTATY36 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 20, 2020

I’d honestly rather be out of toilet paper than out of beer. Hell, if given the choice between being armed and having some cold beers, I’d honestly almost rather run out of bullets.

These are dark times, folks. That’s the reality of the situation we’re in. We can lie to ourselves or we can accept it.

I’ve accepted this is what coronavirus means for the time being, and I’m adapting by having the fridge stocked at all times.

Currently, I’ve got Busch Light, Michelob Ultra and Miller Lites ready to be cracked open a moment’s notice. It almost feels like I’m in the Cold War just waiting for the order to push the big red button.

However, instead of world annihilation, I just get to quench my thirst with some beer. This is what turning a negative into a positive is all about.

Is it important to have food and stuff of that nature? Sure, but we’re riding the wave of chaos right now. Nobody wants to do that sober.

So, if you don’t already have beer in the fridge, I suggest you get some. We’re battening down the hatches for the long haul.

I hope you’re all ready. I damn well know I am. Come Friday, we’re going to be cracking tops like we were dropping bombs on Baghdad circa 2003.

So, keep them ready, boys. If we’re going to be locked inside, then we might as well enjoy a few beers along the way!