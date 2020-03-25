Coronavirus Isolation Is Leaving People Hilariously Worried About Getting Fat

Everyone seems to be struggling with ways to fill their time during the coronavirus quarantine that doesn’t have to do with eating snacks and gaining weight.

50 Cent admitted he’s worried people won’t make “adjustments” to their lifestyles while stuck in quarantine and gain weight during an interview with WSJ’s “My Monday Morning.”

“This is day five, right here,” 50 Cent said of his quarantine experience. “I feel there are no safer options out here. There’s not much. I guess when I want to go to the gym I’ll go to a track and I’ll just run outside. Still, you know what they say, keep your social distance. Being conscious of that.”

“But a lot of people are not making adjustments, so they’re just going to sit home and they’re going to get fat,” he told the outlet. “They’ll get fat.”

50 Cent isn’t the only one who is worried about gaining the COVID-15 while stuck in quarantine for an extended amount of time, all of Twitter is worried as well.

I’m pretty sure all this social isolation is gonna make me fat. I have lots of food and nothing to do so I keep eating. I think gyms are gonna see a surge in memberships when this is all over. #Coronavirus — Nomadic Matt (@nomadicmatt) March 15, 2020



“I need to stop smoking weed and eating all my survivor snacks,” MTV Floribama Shore star Aimee Hall tweeted, adding, “Fat Girl Summer 2020.” (RELATED: Here’s All The Celebrities Who Have Lost Their Minds During The Coronavirus Quarantine)

Others have found humor in the situation as well.

hate that “shortness of breath” is a coronavirus symptom, every time i get to the top of the stairs i think i’ve got it then i remember i’m just fat — joe (@jxeker) March 21, 2020



How to not get fat whilst on lockdown (obesity increases risk of coronavirus): -exercise

-fast for 12-18 hours daily

-drink more water

-avoid drinking calories

-have green, fibrous vegetables with every meal

-eat more lean meat & fish

-no mindless snacking

-put that donut down — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) March 23, 2020



Musician ZUBY shared a list of ways to *not* gain weight during the quarantine. (I’ve realized if I lock myself upstairs then I’m not as tempted to get up and eat a snack every ten minutes.)

after a lot of deliberation, i’ve made the incredibly tough decision to postpone my summer body. i will announce a new 2021 date soon — stephen ossola (@stephenossola) March 25, 2020



Others have just given up altogether.

“After a lot of deliberation, i’ve made the incredibly tough decision to postpone my summer body,” one user shared on Twitter. “I will announce a new 2021 date soon.”