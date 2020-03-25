‘You Wouldn’t Even Have A Country Left’: Trump Accuses ‘LameStream Media’ Of Trying To Keep Country Closed To Ruin His Election

President Donald Trump attacked “The LameStream Media” Wednesday on Twitter and during a press question and answer session at the White House.

Trump tweeted earlier Wednesday accusing the media of wanting him “to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success.”

The president further addressed this attack during a press event at the briefing room after a reporter asked if his timeline to re-open the country amid the novel coronavirus by Easter was “based on your political interests.”

The LameStream Media is the dominant force in trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success. The real people want to get back to work ASAP. We will be stronger than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2020

The reporter said that “lawmakers and economists on both sides of the aisle have said that re-opening the country by Easter is not a good idea” and asked Trump what the plan was “based on.”

“The media would like to see me do poorly in the election,” Trump replied. “Just so you understand, are you ready? I think there are certain people that would like it to not open so quickly, I think there are certain people that would like it to do financially poorly because they think that would be very good as far as defeating me at the polls.”

WATCH:

“And, I don’t know if that’s so, but I do think it’s so that there are people in your profession that would like that to happen. I think it’s very clear,” the president continued. (RELATED: Dr. Anthony Fauci Dumps Cold Water On The Media’s Latest Anti-Trump Narrative)

Trump continued to add to his earlier attack, accusing multiple reporters in the room of writing “fake news.” He said that certain journalists would “love to see” him fail during the 2020 election.

“I think it’s very clear that there are people in your profession that write fake news,” Trump said. “You do, she does. There are people in your profession that write fake news. They would love to see me, for whatever reason because we’ve done one hell of a job — nobody’s done the job that we’ve done. And it’s lucky that you have this group here right now for this problem or you wouldn’t even have a country left.”