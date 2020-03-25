Elton John To Host Star-Studded Living Room Benefit Concert, While James Cordon To Host Primetime Special For Coronavirus Charities

Elton John will host a star-studded iHeart benefit concert to help raise money in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak and it will all be from his living room.

“FOX Presents the IHeart Living Room Concert for America” which will take place this Sunday and air at 9 p.m EST on all FOX platforms and iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide, per Fox News in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

“FOX Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America” airs this Sunday @ 9pm ET on all FOX platforms to pay tribute to front-line medical professionals working to treat coronavirus patients, first responders & local heroes. For more info click here: https://t.co/ehJ9OCyqVL — FOX News Radio (@foxnewsradio) March 25, 2020

The special event will not only honor those working on the front-line of the pandemic, like medical professionals and first responders, but also celebrate local heroes who have stepped up during the outbreak. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

During the concert performers like Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw and many more will perform some of their hits from their homes and through their personal cell phones, cameras and other audio equipment, all while soliciting donations from viewers and listeners to help support two charitable organizations helping during the pandemic, Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

The benefit concert will air during the time slot previously scheduled for the annual iHeartRadio Music Awards, which were postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Late-night host, James Cordon, has also announced plans to host a primetime special called, “Homefest” which will include appearances from stars like BTS, Andrea Bocelli, Dua Lipa and many more stars all from the safety of their own homes, per the Hollywood Reporter.

“Since The Late Late Show came off the air, we have been thinking of different ways to try and make a show at this time,” executive producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe shared. “With the help of some wonderful guests, we are going to try to put on the best show we can, to entertain, raise awareness, raise money and hopefully lift spirits. Shooting from James’ garage may be far from perfect, but under the circumstances we hope it can help someone, somewhere, who needs some cheer right now.”

“Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special” will take place on March 30 at 10 p.m.