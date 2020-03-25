Heidi Klum Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Husband Tested Negative

Supermodel Heidi Klum tested negative for coronavirus just a week after her husband tested negative.

“Day 14 of staying HOME #covid_19negative,” Klum captioned a photo of herself laying down in the grass Tuesday on Instagram.

Her test results come one week after she confirmed her husband Tom Kaulitz tested negative for the rapidly spreading disease. (RELATED: Andy Cohen Says Not Seeing His Son Is The ‘Worst Part’ Of Having Coronavirus)

Kaulitz and Klum were able to get tested for coronavirus on March 14 after both had been feeling sick.

“Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill,” Klum wrote on Instagram at the time. “To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back.”

She first tried to get a coronavirus test after she took a leave of absence from “America’s Got Talent” due to cold symptoms.

“I hope it’s just a cold,” she explained on her Instagram stories at the time, Page Six reported. “I would love to do the corona test, but there just isn’t one here. I tried with two different doctors, and I just can’t get one. Stay safe, everyone. Stay home if you don’t feel good.”