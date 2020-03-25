Heidi Klum Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Husband Tested Negative

Supermodel Heidi Klum tested negative for coronavirus just a week after her husband tested negative.
“Day 14 of staying HOME #covid_19negative,” Klum captioned a photo of herself laying down in the grass Tuesday on Instagram.
Her test results come one week after she confirmed her husband Tom Kaulitz tested negative for the rapidly spreading disease. (RELATED: Andy Cohen Says Not Seeing His Son Is The ‘Worst Part’ Of Having Coronavirus)
Kaulitz and Klum were able to get tested for coronavirus on March 14 after both had been feeling sick.
Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill. To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back. We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker… even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further. ❤️ These are strange times… but in these moments, you remember what’s really important- the people you love and keeping them safe. Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities. Please listen to the officials and stay at home if you can and physically distance yourself from other people… especially if you are not feeling well. I see all the beautiful things people are doing for each other all over the globe and that gives me hope! Sending all of you love and positivity and healing vibes… together we can get through this but we need to be proactive so that we can all have a bright and healthy future. ????????✌????????❤️ #socialdistancing #washyourhands #stayput #bekindtoeachother
“Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill,” Klum wrote on Instagram at the time. “To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back.”
She first tried to get a coronavirus test after she took a leave of absence from “America’s Got Talent” due to cold symptoms.
“I hope it’s just a cold,” she explained on her Instagram stories at the time, Page Six reported. “I would love to do the corona test, but there just isn’t one here. I tried with two different doctors, and I just can’t get one. Stay safe, everyone. Stay home if you don’t feel good.”