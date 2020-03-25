Italian Nurse Commits Suicide After Testing Positive For Coronavirus, Feared Infecting Others

An Italian nurse committed suicide after testing positive for the coronavirus, fearing she had spread it to others in the region of Italy that has become the epicenter of the highly contagious virus.

The National Federation of Orders of Nursing Professions in Italy announced Tuesday in a statement that Daniela Trezzi, 34, had committed suicide. According to the statement, Trezzi was assigned to the intensive care unit of San Gerardo in Monza, a city northeast of Milan in the Lombardy region, which has become the center of the outbreak. (RELATED: Italy Resorts To Transporting Bodies In Army Trucks After Coronavirus Overwhelms Cemeteries)

After experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus, she later tested positive and went into quarantine. She was experiencing significant stress over the prospect that she had infected others.

The organization also notes that Trezzi was not the first case of a nurse committing suicide in Italy, and that something similar happened a week ago in Venice “with the same underlying reasons.”

“Each of us has chosen this profession for good and, unfortunately, also for bad: we are nurses,” the organization said in the statement.

While all of Italy is in lockdown, Lombardy became the focal point of the outbreak in the country, with deaths rising by almost 320 people in one day, Reuters reported Monday. There are nearly 30,000 cases in the region.