Joe Biden Announces Plan To Launch Podcast

Former Vice President Joe Biden sent out a mass email Wednesday containing his first newsletter — and in that newsletter, he announced his upcoming podcast.

Not A Joke, Folks: Joe Biden wrote a newsletter, and he used it to announce his new podcast. (Coming later this week)! pic.twitter.com/uPxKe6IyhK

A text box at the top of the email introduced the newsletter and included a link subscribers could follow to give feedback.

This is our first of regular newsletters we will be sending around to Team Joe supporters from Vice President Biden. We hope you find this entertaining, informative, and a place to connect with the VP and our team.

The rest of the newsletter was comprised of Biden’s reading list, a donation tab, answers to a few questions submitted by voters and a coronavirus update.

The last section was labeled “What to expect from the campaign this week” and included announcements of two upcoming events. The first was a “Young Americans Roundtable” virtual discussion with Biden on the impact of coronavirus.

The second was a podcast.

My team and I are working on a new podcast! It will be a program to share some more of my ideas and plans and to bring on some experts and people I’ve worked with in the White House. Look out for more information to subscribe and follow along!