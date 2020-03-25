Joe Burrow Says People Should ‘Follow Directions’ And ‘Stay Inside’ During The Coronavirus Crisis

LSU Heisman winner Joe Burrow shared a great message for his followers Wednesday about the coronavirus crisis.

Burrow, who is expected to be the first pick in the 2020 NFL draft, encouraged people to “follow directions” about how to stay safe during the pandemic and urged folks to “stay inside” in order to avoid contact with the virus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his full comments below.

It’s been very cool watching the entire world of sports unite in this war against coronavirus.

We all want our sports to return. Trust me when I say that. Nobody wants them back more than I do, but we have to flatten the curve to get games going again.

Who would have ever thought Ed Orgeron, Nick Saban and Joe Burrow would ever find themselves all on the same side of an issue?

I never thought we would, but here we are. That’s how you know the war against coronavirus is important as all hell.

Even the most bitter of SEC rivals are on the same page. So, let’s all come together and beat coronavirus.