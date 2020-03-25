Trump’s 2020 Spokeswoman Explains How The Campaign Has Adapted To COVID-19

Kayleigh McEnany, national press secretary for the 2020 Trump reelection campaign, joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss what it’s like campaigning during the coronavirus pandemic.
For now there are no Trump campaign rallies scheduled anytime in the near future, but McEnany says this isn’t stopping them from reaching out to supporters and potential voters. (RELATED: ’16 Illegals’ From Coronavirus-Infected Countries Released Into US, Border Patrol Union VP Reveals.)
On Thursday McEnany and Lara Trump will be hosting their first Women For Trump digital broadcast panel.
McEnany also discussed President Trump’s latest approval ratings, she reacted to frm. Vice President Joe Biden’s criticism of Trump’s coronavirus response and more.
