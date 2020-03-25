Republican Senator Apologizes After Calling Nancy Pelosi ‘Retarded’ In Twitter Typo

Republican North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer hit send on a tweet Tuesday that referred to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as “retarded” in an apparent Twitter typo.
“She’s retarded,” he wrote simply in response to a video clip of Pelosi posted on Twitter by the Daily Caller.
I just got off the phone with Sen. @kevincramer who said it was a typo and he meant to type “ridiculous” instead of “retarded.” #ndpol pic.twitter.com/MK0pv79DL1
— Jeremy Turley (@jeremyjturley) March 25, 2020
Cramer immediately insisted it was a typo and deleted the tweet. He told Associated Press that he meant to actually write “She’s ridiculous.”
“It’s a word I just don’t apply to people. I can be pretty tough in my rhetoric, but that’s not a word I apply to people for really good obvious reasons,” he said, adding that he was “really sorry.”
Typos aside, tensions are indeed high on the Hill as Congress rushes to put together a stimulus bill for coronavirus relief. (RELATED: Pelosi’s Coronavirus Bill Pushes Provisions Unrelated To The Crisis)
Pelosi delayed a vote on the relief bill for another day Wednesday.