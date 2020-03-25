Lane Kiffin Says Mike Leach Has A Better Twitter Than Him

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin thinks Mississippi State leader Mike Leach is the better man on Twitter.

ESPN recently published an incredible profile on the two men as they enter their first season in the state and it's worth every second of your time.

Both men are known for being great coaches and they’re both also known for having incredibly entertaining Twitter accounts.

Before I go to bed. Remember this. We are ALL AMERICANS! We will survive this. We always have. Take care of those you love and remember that tomorrow is another day. We have survived a LOT worse. Trust the authorities to handle it. Wait it out. Then let’s ROLL! — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) March 13, 2020

Look up Jimmy Dolittle and The Raid on Tokyo. That is what we as Americans, from everywhere, are all about. We have ALWAYS overcome adversity. It is one of the proudest stories that America has to offer. — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) March 13, 2020

However, Kiffin has conceded Leach’s “Twitter is better than mine.” As for Leach talking about his Mississippi rival, he told ESPN, “Lane is entertaining, no doubt.”

The rivalry between Leach and Kiffin has made the state of Mississippi a focal point in the world of college football.

It’s pretty cool they both clearly like each other, but we know the fanbases would murder each other if allowed to.

We’re talking about one of the best rivalries in all of sports and these two men were brought onto the scene after the absurdity of last year’s Egg Bowl.

If you’re not excited to see Kiffin and Leach battle it out for years to come for supremacy in Mississippi, then you’re not a real football fan.

It’s going to be the kind of entertainment you can’t put a price on.

Sound off in the comments with which coach you think will come out on top more often! It’s going to be a very fun ride!