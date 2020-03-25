MLB Ticket Revenue Losses On The Secondary Market Could Be Around $5 Billion If Coronavirus Cancels The Entire Season

A ton of money could be lost if coronavirus cancels the MLB season.

According to data from TicketIQ, the secondary market for ticket sales will get hammered if games don’t get underway. Just how bad could it get? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the whole season not happening would result in $5 billion lost secondary market sales. Games not happening through April will still result in $1 billion lost.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MLB ⚾ (@mlb) on Mar 12, 2020 at 12:09pm PDT

It’s truly mind-boggling the kind of impact coronavirus has had on sports. We’re talking about billions of dollars lost in ticket sales, and that’s on top of the fact March Madness was canceled.

Even if the games just don’t happen in April, that’s still a billion dollars of secondary sales that won’t happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MLB ⚾ (@mlb) on Mar 16, 2020 at 11:14am PDT

If you’re in the business of selling tickets to sporting events, I find it hard to believe you’re not panicking right now.

Sports aren’t happening at all, and there doesn’t seem to be a return date any time in the near future.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) on Mar 12, 2020 at 1:18pm PDT

I’m not even a huge baseball guy, and I want the MLB to start ASAP just so that we have something to watch. We need something. Give me anything!

The coronavirus has truly unleashed carnage on the world of sports, and I’ve had enough of it. We need it to end sooner rather than later.