NFL General Managers Want The Draft To Be Pushed Back

NFL general managers want the draft to be delayed as coronavirus sweeps across America.

According to ESPN, the league's general manager subcommittee recommended that the draft, which is closed to the public in Las Vegas, be delayed because of the coronavirus crisis.

Teams are apparently worried they won’t have enough time or the ability to properly conduct physicals and gather information on potential players.

However, the NFL doesn’t plan on changing the April 23 start date as of right now.

In a perfect world, we wouldn’t have the coronavirus pandemic, and the draft would just happen as it does every year without any problems.

Unfortunately, that’s not the case at all this year, and we do have a crisis to deal with. Having said that, the draft can’t be delayed.

The league has to hold it as scheduled. There’s simply not enough time to push it back if we’re serious about the season happening as scheduled.

Is it unfortunate? Sure, but it’s the reality we’re dealing with. If the draft gets pushed back, then the timeline of everything else gets shortened.

We can’t allow that to happen.

The league should do whatever to make it safe and as smooth as possible, but pushing the draft back simply can’t be an option on the table.