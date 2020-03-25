NHL Teams Are Playing Games, Virtually

NHL teams are still playing games with broadcasters, having postgame interviews, and giving away promotions, they’re just online.



The Washington Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes, Los Angeles Kings, New Jersey Devils, Anaheim Ducks, Vegas Golden Knights, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning, St. Louis Blues, and Arizona Coyotes are all simulating games in NHL 20 for their fans to watch. Some teams, like the Capitals, Knights, Coyotes, and Devils are having their game broadcasters do play-by-play and analysis as if the game was real life. They are also doing post-game interviews with players that performed during the simulated game. (RELATED: Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick Narrates Windshield Wiper Installation)

“I think they’re in the garbage, maybe the landfill by now. I don’t know where they are. My new ones are just waiting for me to pick up.” After a stellar performance in the SO tonight, Blackwood still has no idea where his teeth are. #WeAreTheOnes | #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/QnFzIF1jka — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 24, 2020



“You know I felt a little sloppy,” said goalie MacKenzie Blackwood of the New Jersey Devils in his post-simulation game interview. “I had a lot of time off there. I think this was my first game in a week and a half or two.” Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom, who scored a hat trick in his virtual game, said “This is what happens when you can’t hear Ovi scream all the time for the puck.”

Check out NJ Devil’s Twitch Stream at 4pmCT (5pmEST)! I’ll be playing #NHL20 3’s as myself with some of my best friends from the league! #eastvswest #mascotshowdown @NHL @EASPORTSNHL https://t.co/w9KEZUo2nE — Victor E. Green (@VictorEGreen) March 21, 2020

Even the mascots are getting involved. They played their own tournament and played as the mascots themselves in the tournament last Saturday. Virtual wins, apparently, have real life rewards as well. The Capitals gave half-off pizza to everyone in the District of Columbia region after their virtual win Tuesday night, the same promotion that happens after a Capitals win in real life.

The NHL officially suspended their season on March 12, along with several other leagues, due to fears of spreading coronavirus.