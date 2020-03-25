Watch Previews For Season 3 Of ‘Ozark’ On Netflix With Jason Bateman

We’re only a few days out from season three of “Ozark” arriving on Netflix and it’s a great time to check out all the previews.

As you all know, I’m a huge fan of the hit show with Jason Bateman as money launderer Marty Bryde. It’s one of my favorite shows ever made and I’ve got some Busch Light on ice for the Friday premiere.

Naturally, you have to have some great previews and promos to get the audience hyped. Netflix didn’t disappoint at all with the promos for season three. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Focuses Heavily On Maeve In The New Episode ‘The Winter Line’)

Check them all out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark) on Mar 6, 2020 at 12:00pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark) on Mar 10, 2020 at 9:02am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark) on Mar 5, 2020 at 12:03pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark) on Mar 15, 2020 at 12:01pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark) on Mar 23, 2020 at 12:09pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark) on Mar 22, 2020 at 10:16am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark) on Mar 18, 2020 at 10:15am PDT

Friday really can’t get here soon enough. Given the fact we’re pretty much banned from living our normal lives because of coronavirus, we have to find other ways to stay entertained.

“Ozark” can fill that void with a bunch of new episodes.

I called on Netflix to release season three early, but it looks like that won’t happen. I guess that gives us all the more reason to be pumped for Friday.

Like I said above, I’ve got some Busch Light on ice ready to roll once I start streaming Friday afternoon.

Let us know in the comments what you think will happen in season three of “Ozark.”