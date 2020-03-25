REPORT: Ndamukong Suh Will Sign With The Tampa Bay Buccaneers For $8 Million

Tom Brady’s Super Bowl chances with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a huge boost Wednesday afternoon with the addition of Ndamukong Suh.

According to Adam Schefter, the star defensive tackle is returning to the Buccaneers on a one-year deal worth $8 million after spending time with the Los Angeles Rams. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sources: Ndamukong Suh is now expected to return to Tampa Bay on a one-year, $8 million deal. More help for Tom Brady’s team in Tampa. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2020

Don’t be surprised if you see more and more of this throughout the NFL offseason. Tampa Bay is going to be a prime landing spot for free agents after Brady arrived in town.

NFL stars want to chase rings. They want to lift up the Lombardi Trophy. They want to play on the biggest stage in football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ndamukong Suh (@ndamukong_suh) on Mar 10, 2020 at 4:59pm PDT

Tom Brady represents a path to all of that, and he’s got the credentials to prove it. The man has six Super Bowl rings.

That means star free agents will look to see if they can play for the Bucs. To put it in the simplest terms possible, the Bucs are going to get there pick of the best free agents out there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ndamukong Suh (@ndamukong_suh) on Dec 28, 2019 at 2:58pm PST

Right now, the defense for Tampa Bay got a hell of a lot better.