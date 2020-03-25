EXCLUSIVE: Economic Policy Expert Says Stimulus Package ‘Misses The Mark’ On Small Business Aid

Sarah Miller, Executive Director of the American Economic Liberties Project, says that the latest stimulus package is like “holding an umbrella for small businesses” and then “dropping an anvil on them,” by bailing out large corporations they can’t compete with.
In an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller’s Caitlin McFall, Miller explains why this bailout package favors large corporations unnecessarily.
“I don’t think the ‘no strings attached bailout or we’re going to fire our workers’ should be responded to,” said Miller. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Rick Scott Does Not Support U.S. Airline Bailouts)
She says that large industries like cruise ships and airlines do not need a bailout “today or tomorrow” but small businesses need help immediately. Admittedly, some corporations will need bailouts in the future due to drop in demand, but those that are suffering now are individuals, families and small businesses,explains Miller.
Congress is expected to pass a $2 trillion stimulus package that includes $367 billion for small business relief and $500 billion in corporate aid.