Texas Longhorns Lead The Nation In Football Revenue, Georgia Is Second

The Texas Longhorns lead the country in football revenue.

According to data gathered by PennLive.com, the Longhorns earned $156.1 million from the 2018 college season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Georgia was second at $123.1 million, Michigan was third $122.3 million, Notre Dame was next at $115.5 million and Ohio State rounded out the top five at $115.1 million.

Wisconsin checked in at 13th at $89.9 million, and PennLive.com noted the Badgers represent “the most efficient operation in the Big Ten with almost $90M in gross revenue gathered with just 31.7M in expenses – a .647 profit margin.”

The fact Texas is at the top of this list honestly just makes me feel even worse for their fans. They are so supportive of their football program, but have won 10 games just once in the past decade.

Imagine pouring all that money into a program and having to settle for four, five and six win seasons. I’d be irate.

At least all the other teams stacking up cash are winning. Hell, even Michigan has been more respectable in the past several years than Texas.

Still, the Longhorns are making money, and you have to love that if you’re running the program.

Let us know if you’re surprised by Texas being at the top of the list in the comments!