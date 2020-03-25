Tom Brady Says He’ll Give The Buccaneers ‘Every Bit Of Commitment’ He Has

Quarterback Tom Brady is all in on making the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a Super Bowl caliber team.

The Bucs went out this offseason and inked Brady to a two-year deal, and he immediately became the face of the franchise. He’s now made it clear he’s bringing the attitude that won six rings for the Patriots with him to the Bucs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Dec 13, 2019 at 7:30am PST

“I’m prepared to give them every bit of commitment I’ve had my entire career to be the best I could be to help this team be the best it could be,” Brady said in an audio clip posted by the team late Tuesday afternoon.

This should be music to the ears of Bucs fans around the country. When Brady is all in on something, it means he’s going to get results.

The man won six rings playing for Bill Belichick and the Patriots. He knows what it takes to stack up victories.

He knows what kind of work and commitment needs to be put in if you want to be successful, and now he’s going to give Tampa Bay a taste.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Nov 4, 2019 at 3:05pm PST

Whether you love Brady or not, his time with the Bucs is going to be absolutely fascinating to watch. It’s going to be the most talked about story in the league all season.

Win or lose, the Bucs are now at the center of the NFL world. I’m here for. I’m 100% here for it.

Let’s see what Brady has left in the tank. It’s going to be a fun time.