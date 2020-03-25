Trump Claims Media Is Trying To Keep Country Closed ‘As Long As Possible’

President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the media is trying to get him to keep the country’s economy shut down for “as long as possible” amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

“The LameStream Media is the dominant force in trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success,” Trump said. “The real people want to get back to work ASAP. We will be stronger than ever before!”

The U.S. has been brought to its knees in recent weeks by the virus, but the president has expressed a desire in recent days to re-open the country for business sooner rather than later. (RELATED: ‘Really Great News!’ Trump Reacts To ‘Rino’ Romney’s Negative Coronavirus Test)

Trump said Tuesday during a Fox News virtual town hall that his goal was to get the country back up and running again by Easter.

“I will tell you that right now. [Easter is] such an important day for other reasons, but I will make it an important day for this. I would love to have the country opened up, and they are just raring to go, by Easter,” Trump said.