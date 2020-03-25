Tua Tagovailoa Shares Training Video Ahead Of The NFL Draft

Former Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa looked solid in a recent training video.

The dual-threat quarterback is believed to be a likely top-five pick when the NFL draft gets underway in late April, but there are lingering questions about his health. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tua suffered a brutal hip injury this past college season. However, he’s since been medically cleared as good to go.

He recently shared a training video on Twitter and looked as mobile as ever. You can watch the video below.

Practicing social distancing with the long ball today. Feels good to spin it again. #Process pic.twitter.com/BZnBF7Sfdc — Tua. T ???????? (@Tuaamann) March 24, 2020

If Tua is healthy, which appears to be the case, then he’s probably the best quarterback in the draft. Joe Burrow might have won the Heisman this past season with LSU, but Tua’s upside is much better.

It looks like he’s 100% ready to roll. I know it’s a short video, but it tells you all you need to know. If his hip is healed, then he can return to elite form.

It’ll be interesting to see where he goes in the draft, but he’s not sliding past the Dolphins at five. There’s also a very real chance the Washington Redskins get him at two or the Detroit Lions get him at three.

He was a hell of a ball player in college and I can’t wait to see what he does in the NFL.