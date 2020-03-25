Episode 2 Of ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Generates Less Than 800,000 Live Viewers On HBO

“Westworld” had less than 800,000 live viewers for “The Winter Line.”

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the second episode of the third season generated 778,000 live viewers when it aired Sunday night on HBO. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Focuses Heavily On Maeve In The New Episode ‘The Winter Line’)

As pointed out by GameSpot, the numbers don’t include streaming numbers, which will heavily elevate the final data.

I can’t stress this enough to all of you, but the live Sunday numbers aren’t a great indication of how things are going.

A gigantic chunk of HBO’s audience comes in the form of streaming. People stream on HBOGo and HBO NOW. That’s where the network sees a lot of its viewership consume content.

So, the live number being under a million people doesn’t mean much at all, and it’s not a good or bad indication.

For those of you thinking it’s time to panic as a fan of “Westworld,” I can promise you it’s not time to worry at all.

The final numbers will likely be through the roof just like the previous two seasons. Trust me, I don’t know much, but I know about this stuff.

Everything is going to be fine, and I have no doubt “Westworld” season three will be a banger until the end.