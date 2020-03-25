Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Clip Of John Dutton Saying ‘The Whole World’s A Test’

Paramount Network released a great throwback “Yellowstone” clip Tuesday night.

With season three arriving in June, fans of the hit show with Kevin Costner are clamoring for as much content as we can get. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

The clip shared Tuesday night is a great throwback one to wet the whistle as we wait for season three. It showed John Dutton telling Kayce, “The whole world’s a test. Don’t let it trick you into thinking differently.”

Give it a watch below.

I honestly can’t wait for “Yellowstone” season three to start. As you all know, it’s my favorite show on TV, and I’ve been doing some serious binging of it while in coronavirus isolation. (EXCLUSIVE: Filming On Season 3 Of ‘Yellowstone‘ Has Officially Finished)

We’re a few months out from season three starting. Right now, we need as much good news as we can get. “Yellowstone” coming back is something that will boost all our spirits.

I can’t wait to see what we get when we get back to the ranch with the Duttons. I’ll say this for all of you. My expectations are through the roof, and I have no doubt they’ll be met!

Sound off in the comments with your predictions for season three!