‘It’s Very Reminiscent of Mr. Obama’s Stimulus’: Economist Peter Morici On The $2 Trillion COVID-19 Bill

So what exactly is in the $2 trillion Senate coronavirus stimulus bill and is it really enough to get our country back on track?

The Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill spoke with economist and professor at the Smith School of Business of the University of Maryland, Peter Morici to get his take on the stimulus package. (RELATED: Trump’s 2020 Spokeswoman Explains How The Campaign Has Adapted To COVID-19.)

“This is going to be slow moving money because it was so complex, it’s very reminiscent of Mr. Obama’s stimulus where he for example would give money for green buildings, unfortunately the money was generous enough that people put aside buildings they were putting up, to start planning green buildings which slowed construction and then there was Solyndra and those high-speed rails to nowhere,” said Morici.

He went on to break down the good and bad aspects of the bill.

WATCH:

