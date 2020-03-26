Andrew Cuomo Calls Stimulus Bill ‘Reckless’ And ‘Irresponsible’

The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill Wednesday, but Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is not pleased.

Cuomo decried the bill, saying it will not help New York recover the revenue it has lost from the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: New York Gov. Cuomo Praises Trump’s Handling Of Coronavirus Crisis)

“It does absolutely nothing for us in terms of lost revenue for the state,” Cuomo said. ““The congressional action, in my opinion, simply failed to address the governmental need.”

The governor said he expressed his disappointment over the legislation to New York’s congressional delegation, and planned to give them a “piece of my mind” once the crisis is subdued.

WATCH:

“I spoke to our House delegation, I spoke to our senators, and I believe what they did failed to meet the governmental need. I’m disappointed. I said I was disappointed. I find it irresponsible. I find it reckless,” Cuomo said.” Emotion is a luxury and we don’t have the luxury at this time of being emotional about what they did. When this is over, I promise you I’m going to give them a piece of my mind.”

The stimulus package includes checks for individual Americans making less than $75,000, as well as couples making less than $150,000, and is expected to pass the House and become law in the near future. New York has been hit by the pandemic harder than any state in the country, and is now dealing with over half of active cases in the U.S.