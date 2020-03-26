Angelina Jolie Donates $1 Million To Fight Child Hunger During Coronavirus Pandemic

Actress Angelina Jolie donated $1 million to help curb child hunger during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jolie made the donation to No Kid Hungry after many schools closed across the United States in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a report published Wednesday by E! News.

Angelina Jolie just made a $1 million donation to No Kid Hungry to help children affected by the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/mpYfvpuAK1 — InStyle (@InStyle) March 25, 2020

“As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus,” Jolie said in a statement to the outlet.

"As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus," Jolie said in a statement to the outlet.

"Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support," Jolie continued. "No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible."

Founder of Share Our Strength, the organization behind No Kid Hungry, Billy Shore claimed people had been donating more to the organization during the school closures.

“People from all walks of life have risen to the unprecedented challenge of feeding hungry kids during a global pandemic,” he said in a statement to the E! News. “I’ve heard stories of heart-breaking need and immense creativity, but above all persistence—a sense that we won’t let any barrier stand between a child and the healthy meals they need.”