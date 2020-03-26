Ariana Grande Quarantining At Los Angeles Home With New Boyfriend

Ariana Grande is currently staying home at her Los Angeles pad with new mystery boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, an LA real estate agent.

“Ariana [Grande] is staying at home with friends,” a source close to the 26-year-old singer hared with People magazine in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Ariana Grande’s Latest Body Art Is Both Bizarre And Confusing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Mar 18, 2020 at 1:21pm PDT

“She is very serious about self distancing and has been with the same group of people for days,” the source added. “One of the people she is with right now is Dalton — they have been hanging out for a couple of months.” (RELATED: 24 Reasons To Wish Ariana Grande A Happy 24th Birthday [SLIDESHOW])

The source continued, “Ariana doesn’t want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton.”

The source shared that the “God Is A Woman” hitmaker and Dalton have been dating for about two months. It all comes after headlines surfaced last month when the superstar singer was spotted sharing a smooch at a bar with a mystery man, as first reported by TMZ.

The new romance, is Grande’s first public romance since she was dating “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson, who she dated for a few weeks in 2018, before reports surfaced that they pair were engaged. In October, that same year, the “7 Rings” hitmaker called things off.