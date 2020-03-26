Bo Snerdley On Dems Exploiting Coronavirus, Trump’s Reelection, And Rush’s Health

On today’s podcast we talk with James “Bo Snerdley” Golden from the Rush Limbaugh Show about how he’s weathering coronavirus, how Democrats are exploiting the pandemic, Republican electoral prospects, and get an update on Rush’s health.
Listen to the show:
Joe Biden struggles to remain relevant, Congress is pushing a massive coronavirus relief bill, Nancy Pelosi fights for liberals special interest groups, and the country suffers. We talk with James Golden, aka “Bo Snerdley” from the Rush Limbaugh Show, about all of it. We also look forward to the November election, find out how Floridians are coping with the pandemic, get an update on Golden’s “New Journey PAC” to recruit black conservatives to run for office, plus we get an update on Rush’s health.
Today’s podcast is sponsored by CBD Oil from Ancient Life Oil, check out their website! Use promo code “Derek” to receive free shipping.
