Bruce Arians Says He’s ‘Called A Couple Teams’ To Get Jameis Winston A Job

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is doing what he can to get Jameis Winston another job in the NFL.

Winston was replaced as the team’s starting quarterback when the Bucs signed Tom Brady, but he’s still a young man with a long road ahead of him. The man running the Bucs is doing what he can to get him another shot with a different squad. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Arians told Rich Eisen the following about Winston during a Wednesday interview:

I’ve called a couple teams that you’re going to get one of the hardest workers you’ve ever had, and a great young man. It didn’t work out for us only because Tom Brady was available, and Teddy Bridgewater if that had worked out. If not, we were going full steam back with Jameis. He’s a great young man. Nobody is going to outwork him.

You can watch is full comments below.

Despite moving on from @Jaboowins for TB12, @Buccaneers head coach @BruceArians told @richeisen what he’s doing for his former QB to assure Jameis Winston has a job in 2020: pic.twitter.com/84xMrLB4nZ — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 24, 2020

This is a pretty classy move from Arians. The NFL can be a brutal business. Players get cut all the time, and then the team never talks to them again.

The Bucs simply had a shot at Tom Brady, and they took it. You can’t blame them at all. When you can get Brady, you have to do it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers) on Mar 24, 2020 at 2:56pm PDT

At the same time, it’s pretty crystal clear that Arians likes Winston a lot as a player and a person. There’s no hard feelings there, and he wants him to keep playing.

It’s a classy move to pick up the phone to try and get him a job. We’ll see if anybody pulls the trigger on giving Winston a new deal, but having Arians vouching for him certainly won’t hurt.