Cardi B’s ‘Coronavirus’ Rant Remix Hits The Billboard Chart

Cardi B went on a rant on Instagram about the coronavirus which went viral and Brooklyn DJ iMarkkeyz turned it into a remix that has now hit the Billboard chart.
It all comes after the 27-year-old singer shared a video earlier this month in which the rapper went on an expletive laced chat about the pandemic and the government’s response at the time, per Billboard magazine in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Cardi B Defends Claim That She Drugged And Robbed Men)
LISTEN:
In the remix, iMarkeeyz, known for turning other viral clips into musical remixes, uses the “Bodak Yellow” rapers unique way of pronouncing “Corona-VIRUS!” and the line “shit is getting real” for the refrain, along with a catchy hip-hop beat. (RELATED: Cardi B Rants About Taxes And The IRS In Incredible Video)
The remix about the pandemic scored the DJ his first ever entry on the Billboard chart.
According to the report:
As preliminary reports indicated, the remixed tune “Coronavirus” sold 3,000 copies in the week ending March 19, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. The sales total prompts a No. 9 debut on Billboard’s Rap Digital Song Sales and a No. 13 start on the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales charts dated March 28.
During the same time frame, “Coronavirus” picked up 626,000 U.S. on-demand streams.
Both the Brooklyn DJ and superstar singer announced on Twitter their plans to donate proceeds from the remix to help families affected by the outbreak.