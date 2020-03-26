Carson Daly And Wife Siri Welcome Baby Girl Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Carson Daly and his wife Siri shared the very happy news Thursday that the two have welcomed the birth of their fourth child, a little girl named Goldie, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a photo posted on Instagram, the 46-year-old TV host posed for the snap with his wife, both wearing face masks, while holding their baby girl in their arms while in a hospital room. (RELATED: Superstar Maren Morris Shares Life-Changing News)

Their infant daughter is shown all bundled up in a blanket and also looks to be wearing a tiny protective mask. The post was noted by Page Six.

“Daly Planet Exclusive” and “The Voice” host captioned the sweet post, “Carson & Siri Daly (Hi! That’s us!) along with proud siblings Jackson James (11) Etta Jones (7) and London Rose (5) are beyond thrilled to announce the arrival of Goldie Patricia Daly!” (RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)

“She was born at 4:08pm (ET) coming in at 8.2lbs & 20 inches long,” he added. “Go Go and mom are doing great. The Daly family wants to send a special shout out to the incredibly brave & selfless medical staff at our hospital in New York and also the many courageous people on the front lines of this dreadful virus.”

Carson continued while he thanked, “God not only for the safe birth of our daughter, but for their tireless work attending to so many in need. It is a bittersweet event for us as we are extremely grateful, but also mindful of this unparalleled time in our history.”

The pair then thanked everyone for the “well wishes and ask that you join us in praying for the many suffering around the world. God bless you all.”