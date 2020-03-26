Celebrity Nail Artist Mei Kawajiri Creates Quarantine-Inspired Designs To Encourage People To Stay Home During COVID-19

Celebrity nail artist Mei Kawajiri has started creating quarantine-inspired nail art with one message “stay home.”

Kawajiri first shared a COVID-19-themed manicure design two weeks ago, when she put together a hand sanitizer manicure. Since then, she has created designs encouraging her followers to “stay home” and quarantine.

Kawajiri's usual clients include Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Bella and Gigi Hadid, but these days she is just working on her own nails and sharing her designs on her Instagram.

“#STAYHOME” with all the things we need,” she captioned a post including photos and videos of her nail designs. Each “stay home” message on her nails was inspired by a different necessity during quarantine, including Spotify, YouTube, “Friends” and Amazon.

Her very first nail design focused on the importance of using hand sanitizer as coronavirus rapidly spread across the United States and everyone was encouraged to wash their hands constantly.

She also created a manicure look based on respirator masks. The cute designs featured yellow smiley faces with different facial expressions all wearing masks for protection.

This is such a cute and fun reminder to remain inside and “stay home” during coronavirus in an effort to prevent the spread of the disease.