‘Who’s Scared Of Coronavirus?’: Man Who Licked Walmart Deodorants Charged With Making A Terrorist Threat

A Missouri man who filmed himself licking deodorant at Walmart and mocking the novel coronavirus epidemic has been charged with making a terrorist threat.

Cody Pfister, 26, is seen in the video asking “who’s scared of coronavirus” before licking a row of deodorant sticks. The city of Warrenton, Missouri police department identified Pfister and arrested him after receiving reports about the video from all over the world.

“Who’s scared of coronavirus? Don’t touch your mouth?” Pfister said in the video shortly before licking the row of deodorant sticks. (RELATED: Grocery Store Forced To Waste $35,000 Worth Of Food After Woman Purposefully Coughs On Items)

WATCH:

“This particular video, which won’t be shared here, has gained some international attention and we have received numerous reports about the video from locals, nearby residents, as well as people from the Netherlands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom,” Warrenton police department said in a Facebook post.

Pfister filmed the video in early March, court records indicate. The charge against him is a low-level felony, River Front Times reported. Pfister’s defense lawyer Patrick J. Coyne argued that his client made the video before the novel coronavirus was considered a pandemic.

Court documents indicate the video was filmed on March 11, the day coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Coyne said the video actually took place the day before.

“Public conduct that was immature on March 10 looks completely differently through the lens of today,” Coyne said according to St. Louis-Post Dispatch. “Everything has changed at warp speed, but that should not work retroactively and convert a tasteless and impulsive act into a criminal terrorist threat.”