Number Of Coronavirus Cases Hits Half A Million Worldwide, Doubling Over The Course Of A Week

The number of coronavirus cases has more than doubled in a week, hitting 500,000 Thursday as the virus spreads globally, killing more than 20,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Confirmed cases of the virus hit 200,000 on March 18 before coronavirus, or COVID-19, infected another 100,000 people globally since Tuesday, data from John Hopkins shows. More than 119,978 people have recovered after contracting the diseases, which originated in Wuhan, China.

China accounts for the bulk of infections, with Italy coming in second at 80,500 confirmed cases, John Hopkins data show. The U.S. has the third most cases at 75,200 confirmed cases. (RELATED: New York Health Commissioner Tells People Not To Follow White House Coronavirus Guidance)

The virus has hit New York and Washington especially hard. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency on Feb. 29, directing state agencies to use all resources necessary to address the fallout. New York has become the epicenter for the virus.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference on March 15 that New York City has more than 6,211 cases of coronavirus, while the state has 15,168 cases and 114 deaths. New York City saw a spike in coronavirus cases over the past week, stoking concerns that hospitals there will soon run out of supplies.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Americans in February to prepare for the “expectation that this might be bad,” with Italy emerging as the focal point of the virus in Europe, while Iran and China seeks ways of fighting the spread as confirmed cases grow.

