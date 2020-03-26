US

Here’s The Food People Refuse To Buy Even During A Pandemic

DOUNIAMAG-US-LIFESTYLE-FOOD

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Marlo Safi Contributor
If eyes are windows to the soul, what was left behind in the grocery stores after coronavirus panic buying are windows to what Americans won’t eat even in extreme circumstances.

People began sharing pictures on social media of what items were left behind after the shopping surge. The foods — such as cauliflower crust pizza or chocolate hummus — and the empty shelves once stocked with more appetizing foods are juxtaposed.

Carrot spirals were unpopular enough that Twitter users from different Trader Joe’s locations shared their pictures of the same stacked up boxes.

A woman wearing a facemask pushes her cart to the back of the line as people line up before the opening of a Trader Joe's store in Pasadena, Caifornia on March 18, 2020 (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Chocolate and buffalo hummus were also left behind, confirming that the flavored hummus debate hasn’t been settled.

Vegan and plant-based can be seen in proportions that appear recently stocked.

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 23: A woman shops at Trader Joe's at on March 23, 2020 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The store has begun limiting the capacity of shoppers allowed inside, and offering sanitizing wipes upon entry. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The newest addition to the food wars was also put in stark relief during the shopping influx. Dasani water has emerged as the black sheep of bottled water.