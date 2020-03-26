Here’s The Food People Refuse To Buy Even During A Pandemic

If eyes are windows to the soul, what was left behind in the grocery stores after coronavirus panic buying are windows to what Americans won’t eat even in extreme circumstances.

People began sharing pictures on social media of what items were left behind after the shopping surge. The foods — such as cauliflower crust pizza or chocolate hummus — and the empty shelves once stocked with more appetizing foods are juxtaposed.

No one wants carrot spirals and cauliflower crust in a pandemic #traderjoes #CoronaOutbreak pic.twitter.com/RoCuLjQN5R — Gina Naomi Baez ????✨ (@Gina_Naomi_Baez) March 13, 2020

I guess #TraderJoes might wanna re-evaluate this product ???? pic.twitter.com/c0HgW53ToR — Batuhan Yenilmez (@batuyenilmz) March 13, 2020

Carrot spirals were unpopular enough that Twitter users from different Trader Joe’s locations shared their pictures of the same stacked up boxes.

I got them! There’s a “couple more left” Lol pic.twitter.com/OVZuHJ5UHS — ???????????? ???????????????????? & ???????????? ???????????????? (@solivagant__) March 13, 2020

Chocolate and buffalo hummus were also left behind, confirming that the flavored hummus debate hasn’t been settled.

Somehow reassuring in the midst of #coronavirus shopping frenzy to know that people still have the sense *not* to buy #chocolatehummus and buffalo hummus. #traderjoes #dc pic.twitter.com/fLvuUFWz3Y — Noah (@noahgo) March 13, 2020

Vegan and plant-based can be seen in proportions that appear recently stocked.

Not even in a crisis will folks buy the plant based hot dogs #californiashutdown #CaliforniaQuarantine pic.twitter.com/jEHh9lcHeT — Dr. David Franklin (@SFPrincipal) March 21, 2020

Don’t forget the hamburgers( can we call them that ?) ???? @BeyondMeat pic.twitter.com/oi6X1z98Ik — Matthew Smith (@CREMattSD) March 21, 2020

The people have spoken and it is a resounding “Hell No!” We would rather starve in a pandemic before eating plant-based meat! pic.twitter.com/FFYvRyW4px — Jesse Pritchard (@HoosTurf) March 20, 2020

Two observations today from the grocery store. Plant based meats are not desired and people need to smile more! Good day! pic.twitter.com/svukEnY18j — Jeremy Wolf (@jwolf7447) March 20, 2020

Interesting photo sent to me from a colleague in a Michigan grocery store #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/PbRJtpwS9S — Sara Place (@drsplace) March 13, 2020

The newest addition to the food wars was also put in stark relief during the shopping influx. Dasani water has emerged as the black sheep of bottled water.

Damn no more Aquafina but look what water we got a lot of pic.twitter.com/tqH7rkrI8x — IG: @_OhThatsWill (@_OhThatsWill) March 26, 2020

No one want Dasani ???? pic.twitter.com/m4bO0c2LqS — Teddy (@tp__o) March 12, 2020