Crew Member Of ‘Law And Order: Special Victims Unit’ Dies Of Coronavirus

A costumer working on the set of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” has died from coronavirus.

“SVU” showrunner Warren Leight shared the news with fans Thursday on Twitter.

Very sad news today. One of our costumers, and a beautiful man, Josh Wallwork, passed away from complications of Covd-19. Cast and crew send love and prayers to his family and friends. We are heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/T2yVxtKd3e — Warren(Flatten the Curve) Leight (@warrenleightTV) March 26, 2020



“Very sad news today,” he wrote. “One of our costumers, and a beautiful man, Josh Wallwork, passed away from complications of Covd-19. Cast and crew send love and prayers to his family and friends. We are heartbroken.”

Wallwork was 45 years old at the time of his death and died from complications brought on by coronavirus, according to a Facebook post screenshot by Leight. (RELATED: Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, NBC Anchors Share Heartfelt Messages After NBC Staffer Died From Coronavirus)

Mariska Hargitay, who plays leading lady Olivia Benson, shared a tribute to Wallwork on her personal Twitter account.

Heartbroken we are. I don’t think I ever saw him without a smile on his face. He brought love and kindness everywhere he went. Always ready with the joke. The SVU Corredor will never be the same.

We will miss you Josh. #ForeverInOurHearts https://t.co/ihoY9kxhCe — Mariska Hargitay (@Mariska) March 26, 2020



“Heartbroken we are,” she wrote. “I don’t think I ever saw him without a smile on his face. He brought love and kindness everywhere he went. Always ready with the joke. The SVU Corredor will never be the same. We will miss you Josh.”

Last week, a staffer at NBC News also died from coronavirus.

Larry Edgeworth, 61, was a longtime staffer of NBC News. As previously reported, he worked in the equipment room after working as an audio technician for 25 years. He suffered from underlying health issues before contracting coronavirus, according to his wife. Edgeworth is survived by his wife and two sons.