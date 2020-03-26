CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION STORY: I Walked Out Of A Test And Quit A College Class The Moment The Professor Handed Me The Paper

It’s time for another great story from my personal archives to kill some time during coronavirus isolation, and this one is a doozy.

Today, we're going to take a walk down memory lane about the time I was handed a test while at the University of Wisconsin and quit the class on the spot.

That’s right, folks. When I was in college all those years ago, I literally told a professor to save his time and just walked right out the moment he handed me a copy of the test.

The backstory is incredibly simple on this one. I was in an economics class that I knew was going to destroy me. It wasn’t necessary, and I could find other courses to fulfill the elective requirement.

Given that fact, I told my parents I wanted to drop it on like day two or three. In our family, quitting is not allowed. Hell, I’m not even sure we’re allowed to die as a Hookstead because that’s kind of like quitting on life, and quitting is simply not tolerated.

My mother told me to stay in the class until the first test, and then we could re-evaluate after the test. I decided to speed that timeline up a bit.

I was sitting in one of the many large lecture halls at the University of Wisconsin as kids shuffled in. Going into the test, I honestly believed I was going to give it my best shot, and if I got a C or better, then maybe I’d find a way to push through. After all, I have a relative that is a world-class economics and business teacher, and they’d offered to personally coach me up through this class. So, I was trying to hold onto some optimism.

That all ended the moment the professor handed the test. It might as well have been written in a foreign language. He set it on my desk, started walking, I scanned the first page, didn’t understand a single word, grabbed my stuff, stood up, flagged him down, handed him the test, told him it’d be fun and quit on the spot.

See, while quitting is not tolerated, neither is wasting time. The moment I saw the test, I knew I had no chance in hell of passing this econ class. I had no business even being in the building where this test was being administered.

So, I pulled out my laptop and officially dropped the course less than a minute after telling the professor I was done.

I’d never seen a guy looked so shocked in my life. You would have thought I told him his dog just died. He didn’t have any idea how to respond. No more than 15 seconds could have passed between the time he gave me the test and the moment I gave it back to him.

I whipped out my phone, called my mom and told her I gave it my best shot but it just didn’t work out. Sorry mom if you’re just now reading this and I never previously told you I never took the test.

I don’t even remember what I replaced it with, but it worked because I eventually got a degree. All in all, one of my top 10 funniest moments from college. There’s nothing like getting handed a test, and just saying “screw this” and leaving.

I sometimes think about that moment. I wonder if the professor ever thinks about me. Who knows? Either way, it was a hilarious moment, and my friends and I crushed a bunch of beers afterwards.

All is well that ends well, and it turned out alright. I hope this helped brighten up your day in isolation! Keep checking back for more stories.