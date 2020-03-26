Democrats Already Discussing Phase 4 Coronavirus Package — House Still Needs To Vote On Phase 3

Democrats in Congress are already discussing a phase 4 coronavirus relief package even as the House has not yet passed the $2 trillion phase 3 package.

Minutes after the Senate passed it’s package on Wednesday night 96-0, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters that “odds are high” for a fourth stimulus package. Hinting that $2 trillion dollars will not be enough funding to fight the spread of the deadly virus.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi then held a press conference Thursday morning, hours after the Senate passed it’s package, to address the coronavirus pandemic. In the press conference, Pelosi began to speak about what she would like to see in the next coronavirus relief package, despite the fact that the House had not yet passing the third. Pelosi also added that the fourth package should be negotiated among the Big Four leaders of Congress. (RELATED: Senate Finally Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Emergency Relief Package)

Pelosi also said the next stimulus bill should also include stronger Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) protections for workers, more money for food stamps and more money for state and local governments. Pelosi also said there should be free testing for those who think they are infected so that they are not scared to do so. (RELATED: Pelosi Says Senate Coronavirus Bill Is Discriminatory To Residents In DC, One Day Before House Vote)

Pelosi said Wednesday that she was surprised the Senate passed phase 3 with unanimous consent.