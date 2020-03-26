Watch The Preview For Episode 3 Of ‘The Plot Against America’

HBO has released the preview for the third episode of “The Plot Against America.”

Through two episodes, the show has been okay, but far from great. I thought the premiere was solid, but things faltered down the stretch in episode two. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Focuses Heavily On Maeve In The New Episode ‘The Winter Line’)

However, it looks like the tension will get ratcheted up in episode three, judging from the preview. Give it a watch below!

Like I said above, I’m kind of lukewarm on “The Plot Against America.” It’s right on the line for me, but it looks like episode three will pick things up.

If episode three is really bad, then I’ll probably quit watching. The last thing I need is a show that is super preachy when I’m trying to just be entertained during this pandemic!

The plot of the HBO show is intriguing enough to draw your interest. It’s an alternate history of what would have happened if Charles Lindbergh had become President before WWII.

It’s actually a pretty fascinating idea to consider, but episode two of “The Plot Against America” was just so damn preachy that it was unbearable at times.

Hopefully, things pick up in episode three, and I can enjoy “The Plot of America.” If not, then I’m probably out for good.

Let us know in the comments what you think so far!