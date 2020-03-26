Jimmy Kimmel Says Trump Would Be Fine With People Staying Home If We Called Coronavirus ‘Vietnam’

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel claimed Wednesday that President Donald Trump would be in favor of “stay-at-home” orders if coronavirus were renamed “Vietnam.”

Kimmel was responding to the president’s hope that the American economy could be up and running again by Easter. (RELATED: Trump Claims Media Is Trying To Keep Country Closed ‘As Long As Possible’)

WATCH:

Kimmel, like many other television personalities who have been broadcasting remotely in order to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, aired “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from his home and compared Trump’s hopes to California Governor Gavin Newsom’s assessment of the situation.

“The president again said he hopes to get everyone back to work by Easter even though a lot of people including our governor here in California, Gavin Newsom, says the president’s timeline is sooner than any of his experts believe is possible,” Kimmel began. “Gavin Newsom, by the way if you haven’t seen him looks exactly like Donald Trump imagines he looks.”

“Trump desperately wants to protect his beautiful stock market,” Kimmel continued in spite of the fact that Trump has said on numerous occasions that American lives are more valuable than the market.

“He keeps calling himself a ‘wartime president,’ which I don’t know — okay maybe if we call the coronavirus ‘Vietnam,’ Trump would be okay with people staying home for it,” Kimmel concluded.

President Trump has been accused of evading the draft, suggesting that there was something underhanded about the fact that a doctor declared him “4-F” (ineligible for the draft) after diagnosing him with bone spurs.