Jon Jones Arrested On Charges Of Aggravated DWI And Negligent Use Of A Firearm

UFC star Jon Jones has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and on a gun charge.

Jones was taken into custody early Thursday morning in Albuquerque, New Mexico on a charge of DWI and another charge of negligent use of a firearm, according to MMA Fighting. He also allegedly had an open container and no proof of insurance. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

MMA Fighting reported he is already out of custody. KOAT reported that officers responded to a single gunshot when they came across Jones in his car with the engine running.

A handgun and empty bottle of alcohol were recovered from his vehicle during the arrest. This is just his latest incident with the law.

Obviously, Jones is presumed innocent until proven guilty. That’s the system we have here in America, and everybody should be thankful for it.

Having said that, this is just the latest issue for Jones, and it makes you wonder if he’ll ever get it figured out if he’s guilty as charged.

He’s been arrested before and has has failed drug tests prior to fights. His track record is less than stellar when it comes to not getting in trouble.

Now, he’s gotten himself arrested again, and this time there is a weapon allegedly involved. It makes you wonder how a guy with so much potential and a bright future in the UFC could have so many issues.

Plus, what is he doing allegedly driving around while coronavirus is ravaging the nation? Show some class, Mr. Jones! We’re trying to save the football season.

We’ll see what happens, but he might want to call a lawyer. It sounds like he might need one.