Kourtney Kardashian Deletes Son’s Instagram Account After He Confirmed Kylie Jenner Is Not Back Together With Travis Scott

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian has deleted her son Mason Disick’s Instagram account after he confirmed Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were *not* together.

Kardashian admitted Mason, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, had created the Instagram account without parental permission during an Instagram live with pal Sarah Howard, according to a report published by Page Six.

“He didn’t ask us,” Kardashian said. “I did delete it because Scott and I just felt like he isn’t [old enough]. He’s 10. I think there’s an age limit with Instagram, I think it’s 13.”

Mason doesn’t have a cellphone, according to Kardashian, but he does have an iPad and a computer.

Kardashian claimed she’s most worried about online bullying, which is a fair worry these days.

“I think the thing that really worries me with kids is, people can be so mean,” she added. (RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Slams Kylie Jenner As Having ‘Entitlement’ Issues In New Clip)

Mason seemingly could have kept the Instagram account, but his sneakiness led to the account being deleted.

“I made it private and then [Mason] turned it back to public without me knowing … so I just [deleted it],” she said. “It’s gone, it’s deleted.”

The best part of all of this is that he spilled the tea regarding Jenner and Scott’s relationship. Everyone has been dying to know if they’re actually still together. Of course, there is a conspiracy theory going around that even though they said they broke up, they are still together.

Seems like Mason just shut down that rumor for good.