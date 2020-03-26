Kylie Jenner Reveals Terrifying Details From Hospitalization In 2019

Kylie Jenner revealed some terrifying details about when she was hospitalized last year for what fans only knew at the time was described as an illness.

“For those wondering i never had flu-like symptoms,” the 22-year-old reality star shared Thursday on a fan account about the several upcoming episodes on Season 18. The post was noted by E! News.

It all came in response to concern from fans after it was revealed that two of the episodes in the upcoming season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” focus on her illness and the cancellation of the collab event in Paris. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Goes Topless For Love Magazine Shoot [PHOTOS])

“I had a horrible strep and staph infection in the throat (bleeding from the mouth and all) it was the sickest I’ve ever been,” she added. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Losing Her Bestfriend After Cheating Scandal)

At the time of the illness, reports about the reality star condition didn’t explain much only that she was experiencing flu-like symptoms.

“Hi guys,” Jenner wrote. “So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier.”

“Unfortunately, I’m really sick and unable to travel,” she added. “I’m heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit.”