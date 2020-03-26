Lori Loughlin, Parents Involved In College Admissions Scandal Urge For Judge To Drop Charges

Lawyers for Lori Loughlin have urged a judge to dismiss the charges against her and other parents involved in the college admissions scandal.

The lawyers cited “extraordinary” misconduct by prosecutors in the filing, according to a report published Thursday by the Associated Press.

“Full House” actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and other parents want a judge to dismiss charges against them in the college admissions bribery case. They’re accusing prosecutors of “extraordinary” misconduct. https://t.co/RTjYYzNJJa — The Associated Press (@AP) March 26, 2020

“The extraordinary government misconduct presented in this case threatens grave harm to defendants and the integrity of this proceeding,” the lawyers wrote in a Wednesday filing. “That misconduct cannot be ignored.”

Defense attorneys claimed the FBI bullied ring leader Rick Singer into lying about Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli’s involvement in the college admissions scandal. (RELATED: Lawyers Claim New Evidence Proves Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli’s Innocence)

“They continue to ask me to tell a fib and not restate what I told my clients as to where their money was going — to the program not the coach and that it was a donation and they want it to be a payment,” Singer wrote in his notes, according to the filing.

The lawyers accused the government of coercing Singer into giving false evidence against intended targets.

“For government agents to coerce an informant into lying on recorded calls to generate false inculpatory evidence against investigative targets — and to then knowingly prosecute those targets using that false evidence — is governmental malfeasance of the worst kind,” the lawyers wrote.