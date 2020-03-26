Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother Is In A Coma Because Of Coronavirus

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns’ mother is in a serious fight with coronavirus.

Towns posted a video Tuesday to Instagram announcing that his mother Jacqueline Cruz was put in a “medically-induced coma” after not showing signs of improvement. While he didn’t explicitly say in the video that she had coronavirus, ESPN confirmed Wednesday that she does. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his full comments below.

They should show this video to all the idiots who went on spring break like it was no big deal at all. They should show Towns’ video to everybody who thinks social distancing is a joke.

My heart breaks for that young man. You can tell he’s in an immense amount of emotional pain as he hopes like hell his mother improves.

This virus isn’t something to mess around with, folks. It’s just not, and there’s no upside in treating it like a casual event.

It’s incredibly serious, people are getting sick and people are dying because it continues to spread. Let’s all do our part to win this war.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Towns’ mother and his whole family. Hopefully, she’s able to bounce back from this horrific virus.