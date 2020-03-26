Pearl Jam’s Upcoming Album ‘Gigaton’ Features Song Which Takes Swipe At Trump

Pearl Jam’s next album titled, “Gigaton” comes out Friday and one of the songs takes a swipe at President Donald Trump.

The song titled, “Quick Escape,” includes a line about wanting to escape the place Trump hasn’t “fucked up yet,” per the RollingStone magazine in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

Pearl Jam take on Donald Trump on their new LP, but it’s not their first time going after a Republican president. Watch them get booed in 2003 while playing anti–George W. Bush track “Bu$hleaguer” https://t.co/RduDNGSSpZ pic.twitter.com/864Won9QU2 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 26, 2020

According to the report the lyrics read:

Crossed the border to Morocco,” Eddie Vedder sings. “Kashmir to Marrakech/The lengths we had to go to then/To find a place Trump hadn’t fucked up yet.” By the end of the song, the narrator winds up on Mars, dreaming about the old days of “green grass, sky, and red wine” before the world started spinning out of control.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the band had to cancel/postpone several shows on their North America tour that would have preceded the release of their next LP. Thursday night, they were set to do a special show at the Apollo Theater in New York which was going to be broadcast live on SiriusXM. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

It is not the first time, the alternative rock band has taken a swipe at a Republican president. During George W. Bush’s presidency the band was booed in 2003 at a show at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island when they sang, “Bu$hleaguer” from the album Riot Act.

The lyrics in that hit read, “A confidence man, but why so beleaguered?” Vedder sings. “He’s not a leader, he’s a Texas leaguer/Swinging for the fence, got lucky with a strike/Drilling for fear, makes the job simple/Born on third, thinks he got a triple.”

WATCH:

Afterwards, the lead singer, Vedder told the crowd he didn’t understand their response.

“I don’t understand,” the 55-year-old singer explained. “Maybe you like him because he’s going to give you a tax cut. Maybe you like him because he’s a real guy that relates to you because he’s so down-home.”

The crowd then started chanting “USA!” over and over again.

“I’m with you,” he added. “USA. I just think that all of us in this room should have a voice in how the USA is represented, and he didn’t allow us our voice. That’s all I’m saying.”

Vedder continued, “We love America. I’m standing in front of a stage in front of a big crowd. I worked at a goddamn drug store. I love America, right? This is good. This is open, honest debate. That’s what it should be.”