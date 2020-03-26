Penn State Football Coach James Franklin Endorses The Idea Of A National Coronavirus Lockdown

Penn State football coach James Franklin isn’t playing games with the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus has brought sports in America to a grinding halt, and that means there’s no college football for the time being. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Franklin thinks we need a bold and massive response in the war against coronavirus, and he suggested a national lockdown could help win the fight pretty quickly, according to Ben Jones.

James Franklin says he isn’t a politician but mentions that he thinks a national lockdown would make this go by a lot quicker. Somewhere, Dr Fauci nods. — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) March 25, 2020

Add Franklin to the list of people in the world of college football who have come out swinging against coronavirus.

Nick Saban encouraged people to stay inside and observe social distancing, and Coach Ed Orgeron encouraged people to follow the plan.

“This is not the time to be selfish”: Coach O tells Louisiana residents to help each other, make smart choices during coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/lfdOArai1e pic.twitter.com/jnkm3iPdLD — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) March 18, 2020

However, I think Franklin is the first major head coach to get behind the idea of a national lockdown. You also have to love how he specified he’s not a politician.

Yeah, James, we know that. We’re well aware that being the football coach at Penn State isn’t an elected position.

Should we do a lockdown? I have no idea. I’m not smart enough to know that kind of stuff, but I know we should do whatever is necessary to make sure football season happens.

All options have to be on the table in this war, and securing the future of football has to be near the top of the list.

We’ll see what happens, but it’s clear Franklin is willing to do whatever is necessary to win.