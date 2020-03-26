Republicans Cave To Pelosi, Unanimously Vote To Give $350 Million To Refugees, Migrants

Republican and Democratic senators unanimously voted to pass a coronavirus relief bill late Wednesday that gives $350,000,000 to assist refugees and migrants.
Earlier this week, it was revealed that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s relief package would include $300,000,000 for refugee assistance.
The new bill, approved by the Senate and now headed to the House, includes an additional $50 million on top of Pelosi’s initial $300 million for refugees.
On page 817 of the 880-page bill, the measure calls for “an additional amount for ‘Migration and Refugee Assistance’, $350,000,000, to remain available until expended, to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.”
It’s unclear why the amount was increased.
The vote in the Senate was 96-0, with every member present approving the measure. Trump is expected to sign the measure once it passes the House.
Among Americans, the coronavirus panic continues to shake the economy. News broke Thursday morning that almost 3.3 million people filed for unemployment, an unprecedented number. (RELATED: Ford, GE And 3M Pooling Resources To Make Ventilators, Respirators And Face Shields Amid Coronavirus Pandemic)