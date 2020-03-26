Save Over 65% On This Versatile Family Sized Air Fryer

Cooking for the family can be incredibly time-consuming, and if you’re trying to cook healthy meals only? Forget it. That’s why so many people are turning to versatile appliances like the Paula Deen 9.5QT Family-Sized Air Fryer to create delicious, healthy meals for their family without spending hours prepping in the kitchen.

Don’t be fooled — this isn’t your typical air fryer. This dynamic kitchen appliance is big enough to cook meals that can feed up to 10 people — and in half the time it would take you to prepare it all yourself. That’s because it uses rapid air circulation which can cook more food at a faster rate, making it an ideal tool when cooking for a large group of people. And, since it uses air to crisp your food instead of a traditional deep-fryer, air-fried meals will naturally contain less fat, making them a much healthier alternative to your go-to fried foods.

But this appliance is more than a “frying” alternative. You can reheat, bake or roast vegetables, chicken, steak, and fish in it thanks to its easy-to-use control knobs and recommended temperature settings. In other words — cooking is about to get a whole lot easier!

Released by Southern cooking master, Paula Deen, this air fryer comes equipped with a book of 50 delectable recipes, ensuring your family will be eating like kings in no time — we’re talking grilled cheese, baked apples, and fried chicken, just to name a few! And since the “fry basket” is made of FDA-compliant non-stick ceramic, it’s incredibly safe to use and easy to clean.

With an average of 4.5 stars on Amazon, it’s no wonder the appliance has been referred to as the most versatile kitchen tool around. But perhaps it’s the most affordable as well! For a limited time, you can snag your very own Paula Deen 9.5QT Family-Sized Air Fryer for a low price.

stackSonar('stack-connect-p', '283');