The Senate Will Not Vote Again Until April 20

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday night announced the Senate’s next vote will not be until April 20, right after passing the $2 trillion phase 3 coronavirus package.

“When the Senate adjourns this evening, our next scheduled vote will be the afternoon of Monday, April 20,” McConnell said. “Of course, during this unprecedented time for our country, the Senate is going to stay nimble.” McConnell added, “If circumstances require the Senate to return for a vote sooner than April 20, we will provide at least 24 hours notice,” he said. “Our nation obviously is going through a kind of crisis that is totally unprecedented in living memory.”

This comes as Democrats in Congress are already discussing a phase 4 coronavirus relief package even as the House has not yet passed the phase 3 package.

Minutes after the Senate passed it’s package on Wednesday night 96-0, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters that “odds are high” for a fourth stimulus package. Hinting that $2 trillion dollars will not be enough funding to fight the spread of the deadly virus. Meaning the Senate could come back earlier than expected. (RELATED: Pelosi Says Senate Coronavirus Bill Is Discriminatory To Residents In DC, One Day Before House Vote)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi then held a press conference Thursday morning, hours after the Senate passed it’s package, to address the coronavirus pandemic. In the press conference, Pelosi began to speak about what she would like to see in the next coronavirus relief package, despite the fact that the House had not yet passing the third. Pelosi also added that the fourth package should be negotiated among the Big Four leaders of Congress. (RELATED: Senate Finally Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Emergency Relief Package)